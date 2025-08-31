Modi, Xi pledge fair resolution of boundary issue

14:42

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday vowed to work towards a 'fair, reasonable, and mutually acceptable' resolution of the festering boundary issue and pledged to work towards stabilising global trade.





In their wide-ranging talks on the margins of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, Modi and Xi agreed that the two countries are development partners and not rivals, noting that differences between the two sides should not turn into disputes.





The two leaders also recognised the role of their economies to stabilise world trade, signalling a policy approach that came against the backdrop of economic turbulence triggered by Washington, DC's tariff tussle.





Modi noted that India and China both pursue strategic autonomy, and their relations should not be seen through a third country lens, an Indian readout said.





It said the two leaders deemed it necessary to expand common ground on bilateral, regional, and global issues and challenges, like terrorism and fair trade in multilateral platforms. Both leaders welcomed the positive momentum and steady progress in bilateral relations since their last meeting in Kazan in October last year, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in the readout.





"They reaffirmed that the two countries were development partners and not rivals, and that their differences should not turn into disputes," it said.





The prime minister underlined the importance of peace and tranquility in the border areas for the continued development of bilateral relations.





It said the two leaders noted with satisfaction the successful disengagement of troops last year and the maintenance of peace and tranquility along the border areas since then.





"They expressed commitment to a fair, reasonable, and mutually acceptable resolution of the boundary question proceeding from the political perspective of their overall bilateral relations and the long-term interests of the two peoples," the MEA said.





"They recognised the important decisions taken by the two Special Representatives in their talks earlier this month, and agreed to further support their efforts," it said.





The MEA said Modi expressed support for China's Presidency of the SCO and the summit in Tianjin.





He also invited President Xi to the BRICS summit that India will be hosting in 2026. President Xi thanked PM Modi for the invitation and offered China's support to India's BRICS presidency, the MEA said. -- PTI