Modi, Xi hold talks in Tianjin; stress LAC peace: Misri

19:47

PM Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping hold bilateral talks in Tianjin, China on August 31, 2025/Courtesy PIB





Misri said the two leaders took note of the successful disengagement achieved last year and the maintenance of peace and tranquillity in the border regions since then.





Prime Minister Modi emphasised that calm along the border was essential for the continued and smooth development of bilateral ties.





Both sides agreed on the importance of utilising existing mechanisms to maintain peace and to prevent any disturbance to the overall relationship.





"The Prime Minister underlined the need for peace and tranquillity on the border areas for continued and smooth development of bilateral relations. There was understanding on the need to maintain peace on the borders using the existing mechanisms and avoid disturbances to the overall relationship going forward," he said.





"President Xi made four suggestions to further upgrade bilateral relations, namely to strengthen strategic communication and deepen mutual trust, to expand exchanges and cooperation, to achieve mutual benefit and win-win results, to accommodate each other's concerns, and finally to strengthen multilateral cooperation to safeguard common interests and all of these were responded to positively by Prime Minister Modi...," Misri said. -- ANI

