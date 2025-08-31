HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Modi to meet Putin after SCO Summit in Tianjin: MEA

Sun, 31 August 2025
Share:
20:48
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday, following the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Tianjin, foreign secretary Vikram Misri said on Sunday.

During a special briefing in Tianjin, Misri confirmed that the Prime Minister will first address the SCO plenary session before meeting President Putin.

"Tomorrow, the prime minister will be addressing the plenary session of the Summit, where he will outline India's approach to fostering regional cooperation under the SCO umbrella. After this engagement, he is scheduled to have a bilateral meeting with President Vladimir Putin of Russia, following which he will depart for India," Misri said.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi met Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the SCO leaders' summit. 

This was their first meeting after the BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia, in 2024.PM Modi later joined the official reception of the summit, hosted by President Xi at the Tianjin Meijiang International Convention and Exhibition Center. 

He was greeted warmly by Xi Jinping and his wife, Peng Liyuan, before joining other world leaders for a group photograph symbolising regional unity. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Modi to meet Putin after SCO Summit in Tianjin: MEA
LIVE! Modi to meet Putin after SCO Summit in Tianjin: MEA

Modi to Xi: Welfare of 2.8 bn linked to India-China ties
Modi to Xi: Welfare of 2.8 bn linked to India-China ties

India is committed to taking forward its ties with China based on mutual trust, respect and sensitivity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told Chinese President Xi Jinping as the two leaders held wide-ranging talks to reset the bilateral...

How Chinese state media reported on Modi's visit
How Chinese state media reported on Modi's visit

The Global Times, a prominent state-run Chinese media outlet, published an article titled "China and India are cooperation partners, not rivals: Xi," highlighting President Xi Jinping's remarks about the bilateral meeting, saying, "as...

Bhujbal calls OBC leaders' meet amid Jarange's quota stir
Bhujbal calls OBC leaders' meet amid Jarange's quota stir

Senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal has convened a meeting of OBC leaders to discuss Manoj Jarange's demand for Maratha reservations under the OBC category.

Day 3 of quota stir: Jarange threatens to give up water
Day 3 of quota stir: Jarange threatens to give up water

Manoj Jarange's protest for Maratha quota at Mumbai's Azad Maidan enters its third day. Jarange is demanding 10% quota for Marathas and recognition as Kunbis. Maharashtra ministers suggest the community avail the existing EWS quota.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV