Modi raises cross-border terrorism during meeting with Xi

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said the issue of cross-border terrorism was mentioned by PM Modi as a "priority".





Modi and Xi held wide-ranging talks earlier in the day with a focus on rebuilding the bilateral relations that came under severe strain following the over four-year border standoff in eastern Ladakh that ended in October last year.





"He did underline the fact that this is something that impacts both India and China, and that it's important therefore that we extend understanding and extend support to each other," Misri said at a media briefing.





"And I would say that we have received the understanding and cooperation of China as we have dealt with the issue of cross-border terrorism in the context of the ongoing SCO Summit," he added. -- PTI

