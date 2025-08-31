HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Modi Invites Xi to 2026 BRICS Summit in India

Sun, 31 August 2025
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has invited Chinese President Xi Jinping to attend the BRICS Summit that India will host in 2026, said foreign secretary Vikram Misri on Sunday. 

Xi thanked the Prime Minister for the invitation and assured China's full support to India's BRICS presidency, he said. 

During their bilateral meeting in Tianjin, the two leaders also discussed regional and global challenges, including matters related to multilateral platforms. 

Modi conveyed India's support for China's ongoing presidency of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) and the summit being hosted in Tianjin. 

"Prime Minister expressed support for China's ongoing presidency of the SCO  and the summit in Tianjin. He also invited President Xi to the BRIC Summit that India will be hosting in  2026. President Xi thanked Prime Minister for the invitation and offered China's full support to India's BRICS  presidency." -- ANI

