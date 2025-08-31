Lawyer files complaint with human rights panel about VIP darshan at Lalbaugcha Raja

20:08

File image





Advocate Ashish Rai, in his complaint on August 29, alleged that women, children, and senior citizens were subjected to "malicious behaviour" and their rights were violated.





Rai claimed that while VIPs were given special treatment during their visit to one of the most popular Ganesh pandals in the city, common citizens have to face misconduct and criminal activity, including theft of mobile phones and other valuables.





Lakhs of devotees, including celebrities and politicians, flock to the Lalbaugcha Raja Ganesh pandal during the 10-day festival.





People often end up standing in long queues for hours to catch a glimpse of Ganesha.





The lawyer alleged that written complaints to the Mumbai police commissioner's office over the last two years have gone unanswered, leaving him no alternative but to approach the Commission.





The complainant sought a thorough investigation and strict directives to prevent such incidents, naming the Mumbai police commissioner and the Maharashtra state secretary as respondents. -- PTI

