Lawyer files complaint with human rights panel about VIP darshan at Lalbaugcha Raja

Sun, 31 August 2025
File image
A lawyer has filed a complaint with the Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission against the special treatment given to VIPs visiting the famous Lalbaugcha Raja Ganesh pandal in the city. 

Advocate Ashish Rai, in his complaint on August 29, alleged that women, children, and senior citizens were subjected to "malicious behaviour" and their rights were violated. 

Rai claimed that while VIPs were given special treatment during their visit to one of the most popular Ganesh pandals in the city, common citizens have to face misconduct and criminal activity, including theft of mobile phones and other valuables. 

Lakhs of devotees, including celebrities and politicians, flock to the Lalbaugcha Raja Ganesh pandal during the 10-day festival. 

People often end up standing in long queues for hours to catch a glimpse of Ganesha. 

The lawyer alleged that written complaints to the Mumbai police commissioner's office over the last two years have gone unanswered, leaving him no alternative but to approach the Commission. 

The complainant sought a thorough investigation and strict directives to prevent such incidents, naming the Mumbai police commissioner and the Maharashtra state secretary as respondents. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Xi welcomes Modi, world leaders at SCO reception
LIVE! Xi welcomes Modi, world leaders at SCO reception

'89L complaints ignored': Cong demands SIR to be re-conducted
'89L complaints ignored': Cong demands SIR to be re-conducted

Senior Congress leader Pawan Khera claims 89 lakh irregularities were flagged in Bihar's electoral rolls revision but rejected by the Election Commission, demanding a re-exercise.

Don't view India-China ties through '3rd country lens': Modi
Don't view India-China ties through '3rd country lens': Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping vowed to work towards a "fair, reasonable, and mutually acceptable" resolution of the festering boundary issue and pledged to work towards stabilising global trade.

Right choice for India, China to be friends: Xi to Modi
Right choice for India, China to be friends: Xi to Modi

Chinese President Xi Jinping told Prime Minister Narendra Modi that India and China should approach their relations from a "strategic" and "long-term perspective" during their talks in Tianjin. Xi also emphasized upholding...

Woman ends life during video call with boyfriend
Woman ends life during video call with boyfriend

The man and the woman met on Instagram, became friends, and got into a relationship. Citing her family's version, the official said," The boyfriend had taken her jewellery under various pretexts. When she asked him to return the...

