Is 'new normal' to be defined by Chinese bullying, govt's spinelessness: Cong

Sun, 31 August 2025
12:49
image
As Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Chinese President Xi Jinping, the Congress attacked the Centre on Sunday and asked whether the 'new normal' is to be defined by Chinese bullying and 'government's spinelessness'.

The Congress also asked whether the Modi government's push on reconciliation with China is de facto legitimising its territorial aggression.

In his meeting with President Xi in Tianjin, Modi said India is committed to taking forward its ties with China based on mutual trust, respect and sensitivity. 

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, "Prime Minister Modi's meeting with Xi Jinping today must be evaluated in the following context - In June 2020, Chinese aggression in the Galway Valley cost 20 of our bravest of brave jawans to sacrifice their lives. Yet, rather than identify the Chinese aggression, on June 19, 2020, Prime Minister Modi gave an (infamous) clean chit to China."

He said the Army Chief has demanded a full restoration of the status quo on the border with China in Ladakh.

"Despite failing to achieve that, the Modi government has pushed forward on reconciliation with China, de facto legitimising their territorial aggression," he said.

On July 4, 2025, the Deputy Chief of Army Staff Lt. Gen Rahul Singh spoke forcefully and candidly on China's 'jugalbandi' with Pakistan during Operation Sindoor, he said.

"Rather than respond to this unholy alliance, the Modi government has quietly accepted it as fait accompli and is now rewarding China with state visits," Ramesh said on X.

China has announced a gigantic hydel project on the Yarlung Tsangpo that has very grave implications for our Northeast, he said, adding the 'Modi government has not spoken a word on this issue'.

Ramesh claimed that uncontrolled 'dumping' of imports from China continue to devastate our MSMEs.

"Unlike other countries, we have largely let the Chinese importers have free rein," he said.

"Is the 'new normal' to be defined by Chinese aggression and bullying and our Government's spinelessness?" Ramesh said.

In his televised opening remarks during his meeting with Xi, Modi said the welfare of 2.8 billion people is linked to cooperation between India and China.  -- PTI

