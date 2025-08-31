HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Houthis vow 'vengeance' against Israel for killing their PM

Sun, 31 August 2025
10:43
Photo: Stringer/Reuters
Photo: Stringer/Reuters
A Houthi official has vowed 'vengeance' against Israel after the Yemeni group confirmed the death of their prime minister in Sanaa by an Israeli airstrike, Al Jazeera reported.

Ahmed al-Rahawi, the prime minister of Houthis' government was killed in an strike on Sanaa along with 'several' other ministers, the Houthis said in a statement on Saturday.

Al-Rahawi, who served as prime minister in areas of the divided country that the group controls, was targeted along with other members of the Houthi-led government during a workshop, the statement said.

The Houthis did not specify how many other ministers were also killed in the Israeli attack.

"We shall take vengeance, and we shall forge from the depths of wounds a victory," Mahdi al-Mashat, a Yemeni politician and military officer who serves as the chairman of the Supreme Political Council of the Houthis, said in a video message later in the day.

Israel's attack on Sanaa, which the Israeli military had said struck 'a Houthi terrorist regime military target', came as tensions in the region continue to escalate amid Israel's war on Gaza, as per Al Jazeera.

Israel has repeatedly targeted Houthi positions in recent months as the Yemeni group has launched attacks on Israel and on Western vessels in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, in what it says is a show of support for Palestinians in Gaza.

The group has repeatedly said that Israeli attacks will not deter its military operations.  -- ANI

