Great pleasure to meet you again: Xi to Modi

Sun, 31 August 2025
During his bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Tianjin, Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday emphasised the importance of closer ties between India and China.

Welcoming Modi to China for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit, Xi said, "China and India are two ancient civilisations in the East. We are the world's two most populous countries and important members of the Global South. We both shoulder the historical responsibility of improving the well-being of our peoples, promoting solidarity of developing nations, and advancing human progress."

Calling friendship and cooperation the 'right choice' for the two nations, Xi added that India and China should be 'friends with good neighbourly ties, partners enabling each other's success, and have the dragon and the elephant come together.'

Referring to their past engagement, Xi recalled last year's meeting in Kazan, noting that bilateral exchanges and cooperation had since made 'new progress' following the implementation of key consensuses agreed by both sides.

"It is a great pleasure for me to meet you again, this time in Tianjin. Welcome to China for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Tianjin Summit. Last year, you and I had a successful meeting in Kazan, and the China-India relationship had resumed and started anew," Xi said.  -- ANI

