Cloudburst triggers heavy rain in Chennai, flights diverted

Sun, 31 August 2025
22:08
File image
Chennai received intense overnight rain, and there was a cloud burst over Manali, a northern neighbourhood of the city, regional meteorological centre said on Sunday. 

Some flights scheduled to arrive at the Chennai airport were diverted to Bengaluru, according to airport authorities. 

As per the Regional Meteorological Centre bulletin, Chennai received an intense rain between 10 pm to 12 midnight on Saturday, with North Chennai receiving the extremely heavy rainfall. 

"Three extremely heavy, 8 very heavy and 28 heavy rainfall events were recorded during the 24-hour ending 8.30 am of August 31 with Manali, New Manali Town and Wimco Nagar recording extremely heavy rainfall of 27 cm, 26 cm and 23 cm, respectively," a bulletin issued by the department said. 

As such, a cloud burst occurred over Manali area and neighbourhood with Zone 2. Manali (Division 19) recorded 106.2 mm rainfall during 10-11 pm and 126.6 mm rainfall during 11 pm - 12 midnight on Saturday, the bulletin said. 

The bulletin further added: "Cloud burst occurred over Manali area and neighbourhood (on August 30, 2025 night). There were six reports of rain spells of over 10 cm/hr that qualify the WMO & IMD's definition of cloud burst." 

The areas that contributed to cloud burst include Manali 106.2 mm; Wimco Nagar, the most intense spell of 157.2 mm, followed by Korattur (137.1 mm) and other nearby areas. -- PTI

