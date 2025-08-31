HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Buy local products during upcoming festive season: Rajasthan CM

Sun, 31 August 2025
20:27
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Sunday urged people to buy local products during the upcoming festive season, saying this would boost employment of artisans and strengthen small and cottage industries.

Speaking at an inauguration and foundation-laying ceremony for various development projects in Dudu near Jaipur, Sharma said the country was moving towards self-reliance under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Buying local products will give a push to the 'Vocal for Local' campaign," he said. 

Referring to the prime Minister's 'Mann Ki Baat' broadcast earlier in the day, Sharma said welfare should reach the last mile for the country to progress.

"His well-being will ensure development at both national and state levels," he said.

Highlighting ongoing infrastructure development in Dudu, Sharma said the World Bank-funded Dudu-Sambhar-Bhatipura road is being built at a cost of Rs 271 crore.

Sharma inaugurated and laid foundation stones for development works worth around Rs 50 crore in health, education, technical education, roads and infrastructure in Dudu.

Sharma said that the country has seen unprecedented transformation since 2014 and a strong focus has been laid on welfare schemes, development and raising India's global standing under PM Modi's leadership. -- PTI

