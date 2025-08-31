HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Bridge on Uttarakhand highway washed away, multiple villages cut off

Sun, 31 August 2025
14:38
A motorable bridge on the Jyotirmath-Malari highway in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district got washed away due to heavy rains, severing connectivity to more than a dozen villages in the border area of Niti Valley.

Heavy rains in the upstream swelled the seasonal Tamak stream, and its gushing waters damaged the bridge around 2 am on Sunday, said district administration officials.

There is no report of any loss of life in this incident that occurred in this area located on the banks of Dhauliganga, a tributary of the Alaknanda river. 

Meanwhile, the Badrinath National Highway has been closed after debris accumulated at two places -- Bhanirpani and Paaglanala -- between Chamoli and Jyotirmath.

The district administration said that debris is being removed with machines to restore traffic on the route.

The Kund-Chamoli National Highway connecting Kedarnath to Chamoli is also blocked due to a landslide near Bairagana, and efforts are on to open it. -- PTI

