HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

89L complaints submitted to EC, all rejected: Cong

Sun, 31 August 2025
Share:
17:24
image
Senior Congress leader Pawan Khera on Sunday claimed that a staggering 89 lakh complaints of irregularities were flagged by the party's Booth Level Agents (BLAs) in Bihar during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, but all were rejected by the Election Commission.

Alleging that the irregularities cast a doubt on the intention of the EC, Khera demanded that the entire exercise be conducted again.

"The EC keeps getting news planted through its sources that no complaints are coming from any political party. The truth is that the Congress submitted 89 lakh complaints pertaining to irregularities in the SIR to the EC," chairman of the media and publicity department of the Congress said in a press conference.

"When our BLAs went to file complaints, their complaints were turned down by the EC. The EC categorically told our BLAs that complaints could be accepted by individuals only, not by  political parties," Khera claimed. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 19 NHPC workers trapped after landslide at power project
LIVE! 19 NHPC workers trapped after landslide at power project

Don't view India-China ties through '3rd country lens': Modi
Don't view India-China ties through '3rd country lens': Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping vowed to work towards a "fair, reasonable, and mutually acceptable" resolution of the festering boundary issue and pledged to work towards stabilising global trade.

Right choice for India, China to be friends: Xi to Modi
Right choice for India, China to be friends: Xi to Modi

Chinese President Xi Jinping told Prime Minister Narendra Modi that India and China should approach their relations from a "strategic" and "long-term perspective" during their talks in Tianjin. Xi also emphasized upholding...

India braces for wet September; IMD warns of flash floods
India braces for wet September; IMD warns of flash floods

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts above-normal rainfall for India in September, following a monsoon season marked by heavy downpours and related disasters in various regions. The forecast indicates normal to...

Modi to Xi: Welfare of 2.8 bn linked to India-China ties
Modi to Xi: Welfare of 2.8 bn linked to India-China ties

India is committed to taking forward its ties with China based on mutual trust, respect and sensitivity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told Chinese President Xi Jinping as the two leaders held wide-ranging talks to reset the bilateral...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV