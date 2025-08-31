2 Maoists arrested, arms recovered in Jharkhand

23:52





Acting on intelligence inputs, a joint team of security forces nabbed the duo members of the proscribed CPI-Maoist SP Rakesh Ranjan said.





One of the arrested Maoists, a member of the sub-zonal committee of the outfit, operated from Chhattisgarh's Bijapur, while the other was an area committee member in Seraikela-Kharswan, Ranjan told reporters in Ranchi.





During interrogation, they told the police that Chhattisgarh-based Maoists have been involved in Maoist activities in Jharkhand for the last 10 years and planting IEDs to harm security personnel, he said.





They also revealed that a central committee member of CPI-Maoist allegedly sexually exploited women members of the outfit, the SP said.





The team also recovered a pistol, detonators and materials used for making improvised explosive devices from the Maoists, Ranjan said.





Ranjan added that the district police has been carrying out extensive operations against Maoists. -- PTI

