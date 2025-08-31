2 arrested in Bihar over Madhya Pradesh bank robbery

22:30





Gold jewellery, weighing over three kg, has also been recovered from their possession.





A joint team of the STF and Jabalpur Police conducted searches in a particular locality in Gaya, and arrested the duo.





The accused had looted a total of 14.87 kg gold jewellery and Rs 5 lakh in cash, an official statement said.





Both the accused were wanted in several other criminal cases, too, it said.





The Jabalpur Police will take them in remand for further investigation. -- PTI

