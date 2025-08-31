HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
2 arrested in Bihar over Madhya Pradesh bank robbery

Sun, 31 August 2025
22:30
The Bihar Police, in a joint operation with its Madhya Pradesh counterpart, arrested two robbers from Gaya district on Sunday, officials said. They were apprehended in connection with a recent bank robbery in Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh. 

Gold jewellery, weighing over three kg, has also been recovered from their possession. 

A joint team of the STF and Jabalpur Police conducted searches in a particular locality in Gaya, and arrested the duo. 

The accused had looted a total of 14.87 kg gold jewellery and Rs 5 lakh in cash, an official statement said. 

Both the accused were wanted in several other criminal cases, too, it said. 

The Jabalpur Police will take them in remand for further investigation. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Modi raises cross-border terrorism during meeting with Xi
LIVE! Modi raises cross-border terrorism during meeting with Xi

Don't view India-China ties through '3rd country lens': Modi
Don't view India-China ties through '3rd country lens': Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping vowed to work towards a "fair, reasonable, and mutually acceptable" resolution of the festering boundary issue and pledged to work towards stabilising global trade.

Modi to Xi: Welfare of 2.8 bn linked to India-China ties
Modi to Xi: Welfare of 2.8 bn linked to India-China ties

India is committed to taking forward its ties with China based on mutual trust, respect and sensitivity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told Chinese President Xi Jinping as the two leaders held wide-ranging talks to reset the bilateral...

India to seal 2 mega subs deals worth Rs 1 lakh cr by 2025
India to seal 2 mega subs deals worth Rs 1 lakh cr by 2025

The first project that is being negotiated is for the procurement of three Scorpene submarines, which will be jointly constructed by state-run Mazagon Dock Limited (MDL) and French defence major Naval Group.

How Chinese state media reported on Modi's visit
How Chinese state media reported on Modi's visit

The Global Times, a prominent state-run Chinese media outlet, published an article titled "China and India are cooperation partners, not rivals: Xi," highlighting President Xi Jinping's remarks about the bilateral meeting, saying, "as...

