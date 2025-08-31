HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
19 NHPC workers trapped after landslide at power project in Uttarakhand

Sun, 31 August 2025
17:39
Representative image
Nineteen workers of National Hydroelectric Power Corporation Limited (NHPC) were trapped inside a power house on Sunday as a landslide blocked normal and emergency tunnels of Dhauliganga Power Project in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh, officials said.  
   
Dharchula Deputy District Magistrate Jitendra Verma said that machines have been deployed to remove the debris, and the way will be cleared by evening, after which all the workers will be able to come out.
 
The path leading to the normal and emergency tunnels of the Dhauliganga power project in Ealagarh area near Dharchula here in the district was blocked due to a landslide caused by heavy rains.

He said that despite the continuous falling of debris, the work of clearing the way is underway with the help of JCB machines of the Border Roads Organisation.

Verma said that all the workers are safe and they will come out after the way to the power house is opened.

He also said that power generation from the power project is continuing normally. -- PTI

