Vaishnaw inaugurates India's first tempered glass factory in Noida

17:29

Union Electronics and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday inaugurated the country's first tempered glass factory set up by Optiemus Infracom in Noida.

Optiemus has partnered with US material technology firm Corning for making the tempered glass that are used as protective layer for mobile phone screens.

"Optiemus is the new gem in the fast growing electronics manufacturing ecosystem in the country. By the end of this year, production of covered glass from Corning will also commence," Vaishnaw said.

With an initial investment of Rs 70 crore, the Optiemus Infracom facility in Noida will have an installed capacity of 2.5 crore units per annum, generating direct employment for over 600 people.

In phase 2, it will scale up capacity to 20 crore units per annum for local and global markets, with an additional investment of Rs 800 crore.

The minister said that in the past 11 years, electronics manufacturing in India has grown six times to reach a production value of Rs 11.5 lakh crore, with exports of over Rs 3 lakh crore and direct and indirect employment for 25 lakh people.

Vaishnaw asked Optiemus to consider increasing its research team headcount of 40 to 400 as product design and development is going to be the core strength of the electronics manufacturing industry.

He said that the overall electronics ecosystem in the country is developing rapidly and value addition is being enhanced step by step. -- PTI