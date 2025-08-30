HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Stigma has to be on rape perpetrator, not on victim: Delhi HC

Sat, 30 August 2025
Share:
17:46
image
The Delhi high court has termed as "obnoxious" the submission of an accused that quashing rape proceedings against him would be in the interest of the minor victim who otherwise would have to face stigma.
   
The stigma has to be not on the victim of the wrong but on the perpetrator of the wrong, the high court said and imposed Rs 10,000 costs on the man.
 
"The counsel for the petitioner contends that quashing the present proceedings would be in the interest of the prosecutrix, otherwise she would have to face stigma. I find this argument obnoxious, to say the least.
 
"The stigma has to be, not on the victim of the wrong, but on the perpetrator of the wrong. There has to be paradigm shift in societal mindset by attaching stigma to the accused and not to the girl who underwent the horrid suffering by way of rape," Justice Girish Kathpalia said in a judgment passed on August 29.
 
The court refused to quash rape proceedings against the man and directed him to deposit Rs 10,000 costs with the Delhi High Court Legal Service Committee.
 
The court rejected the contention of the counsel for the accused that the parents of the victim have "settled" the matter with him.
 
"This argument also is completely devoid of merit. For, it is the minor girl, and not her parents who was wronged and suffered because of the alleged act on the part of the petitioner (accused).
 
"It is only the prosecutrix, who could have pardoned the wrongdoer, that too in certain specific conditions. As mentioned above, prosecutrix continues to be a minor girl," Justice Kathpalia said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Maratha quota talks fail, Jarange targets Fadnavis again
Maratha quota talks fail, Jarange targets Fadnavis again

Talks between Maratha quota agitation leader Manoj Jarange and a government delegation ended without a resolution in Mumbai. Jarange criticized the Chief Minister and vowed to continue his hunger strike, demanding a 10% quota for...

LIVE! Maratha protesters allege poor facilities at Azad Maidan
LIVE! Maratha protesters allege poor facilities at Azad Maidan

Modi in China after gap of 7 years, all eyes on meet with Xi
Modi in China after gap of 7 years, all eyes on meet with Xi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in China for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit. His meeting with President Xi Jinping is significant given global economic concerns.

Less than 50 weapons...: IAF officer reveals Op Sindoor deets
Less than 50 weapons...: IAF officer reveals Op Sindoor deets

Air Marshal Narmdeshwar Tiwari reveals details of Operation Sindoor, claiming IAF strikes forced Pakistan to request an end to hostilities.

Ex-VP Dhankhar applies for MLA pension in Rajasthan
Ex-VP Dhankhar applies for MLA pension in Rajasthan

Dhankhar, who represented the Kishangarh Assembly constituency as a Congress MLA from 1993 to 1998, received pension as a former legislator until July 2019. It was discontinued after he was appointed the governor of West Bengal.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV