Rijiju slams retired judges' 'campaign' against Shah

18:59

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju on Saturday questioned the involvement of retired high court judges in the ongoing process to elect the Vice President, criticising their signature campaign and comments against Union Home Minister Amit Shah.





He said the Vice President's election is a political matter and the participation of retired judges gives an impression that they had ideological leanings even during their tenure.





Rijiju maintained that launching such campaigns against constitutional authorities was inappropriate.





Speaking to reporters at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru, Rijiju said, "Some retired judges have written something against the Home Minister. This is not good. The election for Vice President is a political matter -- why should retired judges interfere? It gives an impression that they had a distinct ideology even when they were judges. This is not right to launch a signature campaign against the Home Minister and write a letter".





The minister, who was in Bengaluru to address a lawyers' conference, also accused Congress leaders of using abusive language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.





"We are democratic people and we speak with respect, but opposition leaders -- be it Rahul Gandhi or some MPs, including Mahua Moitra -- have resorted to invective. Abusing the prime minister and his mother -- who is no more -- is not good for the nation's future," he said.





Rijiju asserted that the BJP-led NDA contests elections within the constitutional framework and accused the Congress of blaming the Election Commission for its electoral losses.





"What's the point in abusing the Election Commission if people are not voting for you? After losing three elections, Rahul Gandhi's anger against the country, its people, the Constitution and the Election Commission is not justified," he said, adding, "It's not our fault that people don't like you." -- PTI