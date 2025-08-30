HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Ready to seek support from BJP top brass: INDIA bloc VP pick

Sat, 30 August 2025
Share:
20:48
image
Opposition vice-president nominee B Sudershan Reddy on Saturday sought support for his candidature from all members of the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha on merit, irrespective of party lines, asserting that he was ready to meet the BJP top brass if it allows so.

Emphasising that he wanted this election to be one of the most decent and fair polls ever witnessed by India in recent years, Reddy also questioned the special intensive revision of electoral rolls, contending that being in majority does not empower anyone to do whatever it wishes.

"I have sent letters to all members of the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha to consider my candidature on merit, and I am ready to meet and seek support from BJP's top brass if it allows me to do so," he told a press conference here.

Reddy also hit out at the Centre, alleging that Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren was tortured and his dignity crushed.  

"Constitutional functionaries involved in framing the Jharkhand CM are responsible for violating his dignity... they should take responsibility for infringing his dignity conferred on him like any other citizen by the Constitution," he said.

The stage is set for a direct contest between ruling NDA nominee C P Radhakrishnan and joint opposition candidate Reddy for the September 9 vice-presidential election, in what is being described as a "south versus south" battle as both hail from south India.  

While Radhakrishnan is a BJP veteran from Tamil Nadu, Reddy is a former Supreme Court judge who hails from Telangana. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Has 'Nobel snub' strained Modi-Trump ties? NYT says...
Has 'Nobel snub' strained Modi-Trump ties? NYT says...

Amid trade tensions between Delhi and Washington, the NYT article gives an account of how relations between Trump and Modi "unraveled" after Trump's repeated claims of solving the four-day conflict in May between India and Pakistan, an...

Modi speaks with Zelenskyy ahead of Putin meet in China
Modi speaks with Zelenskyy ahead of Putin meet in China

Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed to Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that India supports all efforts to end the conflict in Ukraine during a phone conversation.

Ex-VP Dhankhar applies for MLA pension in Rajasthan
Ex-VP Dhankhar applies for MLA pension in Rajasthan

Dhankhar, who represented the Kishangarh Assembly constituency as a Congress MLA from 1993 to 1998, received pension as a former legislator until July 2019. It was discontinued after he was appointed the governor of West Bengal.

Rahul shown black flags during Bihar rally. He did this
Rahul shown black flags during Bihar rally. He did this

A massive political row has erupted after an purported video on the social media showed the a person hurling abusive slurs against PM Modi, with BJP leaders slamming the opposition for "lowering" the political standards.

India seeks no enemies but...: Rajnath amid Trump tariff row
India seeks no enemies but...: Rajnath amid Trump tariff row

The defence minister also announced that India has taken up the challenge of developing a powerful indigenous aero-engine, adding that preparations for this critical project are now almost complete and the work will soon be visible.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV