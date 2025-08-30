HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Naxals kill teacher on suspicion of being police informer

Sat, 30 August 2025
Share:
18:26
image
A 25-year-old man, working as a 'shikshadoot' (temporary visiting teacher in government schools), was abducted and killed by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, on suspicion of being a police informer, an official said on Saturday.

Kallu Tati, a resident of Todka village under Gangaloor police station limits, was on his way back home from the school in nearby Lendra village when Naxalites kidnapped him on Friday evening, the official said.

Naxalites killed him with sharp-edged weapons and dumped his body near the village, he said.

A team of security forces was sent to the spot on Saturday morning, and the body was sent for the post-mortem, he said.

Naxalites have been targeting shikshadoots' in the Bastar region, suspecting them to be police informers, and this is the eighth such murder in the tribal-dominated Bastar region since June 2023, police said.

Sundarraj P, Inspector General of Police of the Bastar Range, condemned the killing and said the perpetrators will be brought to justice with the strictest possible action.

"We strongly denounce the cowardly killing of a youth volunteer engaged in educating children in the region. Such heinous acts by Maoists, targeting those working to uplift society, will not be tolerated under any circumstances," he told PTI.

In the last two years, eight such dedicated volunteers have been killed by Maoists in Bijapur, Sukma, Dantewada, and Narayanpur districts. The motive behind these killings is to deprive the native population, particularly children, of the opportunity for education, he said. 

Maoists fear that an educated and aware society would no longer support their outdated, inhumane, anti-development, and cruel ideology, the senior official said. 

The IG asserted that the Bastar police would thoroughly investigate every such crime and ensure the strictest possible action against the perpetrators. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Maratha quota talks fail, Jarange targets Fadnavis again
Maratha quota talks fail, Jarange targets Fadnavis again

Talks between Maratha quota agitation leader Manoj Jarange and a government delegation ended without a resolution in Mumbai. Jarange criticized the Chief Minister and vowed to continue his hunger strike, demanding a 10% quota for...

LIVE! Maratha protesters allege poor facilities at Azad Maidan
LIVE! Maratha protesters allege poor facilities at Azad Maidan

Modi in China after gap of 7 years, all eyes on meet with Xi
Modi in China after gap of 7 years, all eyes on meet with Xi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in China for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit. His meeting with President Xi Jinping is significant given global economic concerns.

Less than 50 weapons...: IAF officer reveals Op Sindoor deets
Less than 50 weapons...: IAF officer reveals Op Sindoor deets

Air Marshal Narmdeshwar Tiwari reveals details of Operation Sindoor, claiming IAF strikes forced Pakistan to request an end to hostilities.

Ex-VP Dhankhar applies for MLA pension in Rajasthan
Ex-VP Dhankhar applies for MLA pension in Rajasthan

Dhankhar, who represented the Kishangarh Assembly constituency as a Congress MLA from 1993 to 1998, received pension as a former legislator until July 2019. It was discontinued after he was appointed the governor of West Bengal.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV