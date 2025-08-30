HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Mumbai police cancels leaves for staff amid Maratha quota stir

Sat, 30 August 2025
12:10
The Mumbai police have cancelled leaves of all its personnel in light of the Maratha quota protest led by activist Manoj Jarange in the city, an official said on Saturday.

Thousands of Maratha quota supporters have gathered in south Mumbai in support of Jarange, who launched an indefinite hunger strike at Azad Maidan.

Considering the situation, the Mumbai police have deployed more than 2,000 personnel to prevent any untoward incidents.

Leaves of all police personnel have been cancelled and they have been asked to join duty at the earliest to maintain the law and order situation in the city, the official said.

Crowds have been thronging the streets of Mumbai and the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) since Friday. The city is also celebrating the 10-day Ganesh festival. -- PTI 

