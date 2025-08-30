HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Mehul Choksi's bail plea rejected by Belgian court

Sat, 30 August 2025
15:17
The bail plea of fugitive diamonds trader Mehul Choksi, wanted in India in connection with over Rs 6300-crore fraud in the Punjab National Bank (PNB), has again been turned down by a court of appeal in Belgium, just ahead of his extradition hearing before a court in that country, officials said.
   
The court rejected the appeal on strong reasons conveyed by the CBI to the Belgian prosecution that Choksi had escaped from many jurisdictions earlier as well to evade legal proceedings and may flee to another country if let out on bail, they said.
 
Choksi was arrested in Belgium in April on the basis of an extradition request sent by the CBI, they said.
 
His earlier bail application, heard by the Court of Cassation in Belgium, was also rejected, they said
 
Choksi filed another bail application on August 22 and offered to be under house arrest -- under surveillance at home -- but the court of appeal rejected it earlier this week, they said.
 
The arguments in the extradition case of 66-year-old Choksi, the owner of Gitanjali Group, will be taken up in a court in Belgium in mid-September, they said.
 
The CBI will assist the Belgian prosecution in putting forth a strong case to send him back to India to face trial in cases against him.
 
Choksi and his nephew Nirav Modi are wanted in the Rs 13000 crore fraud in Punjab National Bank that they allegedly orchestrated through fraudulent Letters of Undertaking in connivance with some bank officials at the Brady House branch in Mumbai, they said.
 
Modi, declared a fugitive economic offender, has been lodged in a London jail since he was held by the authorities there in 2019 on the basis of a legal request made by the ED and the CBI in this case. He is contesting extradition to India.
 
The CBI had sent a team of officials to Brussels who provided details of the case, evidence and documents to the Belgian prosecution, who will be presenting the case. The CBI will also hire a European law firm to assist in the case, they said. -- PTI

