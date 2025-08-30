HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Maratha protesters allege poor facilities at Azad Maidan

Sat, 30 August 2025
Share:
18:30
image
Protesters gathered for the Manoj Jarange-led Maratha quota agitation at Mumbai's Azad Maidan complained about lack of basic amenities, and non-availability of water and food at the venue, while the civic body said adequate arrangements for sanitation and other facilities have been made.

Jarange's indefinite fast to seek quota to the Maratha community entered the second day on Saturday. He is demanding a 10 per cent reservation for Marathas under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category.

Mumbai has been witnessing continuous rainfall since Friday morning, due to which protesters, especially those who arrived in the city by train and other means of public transport, have been facing difficulties.

As puddles formed at the sprawling protest venue due to overnight showers, agitators gathered at the junction outside the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), bringing traffic to a standstill.

Many of them have complained of food scarcity, alleging that the government had shut down shops around the protest site. They also claimed that the ground lacked adequate facilities to ensure their safety and hygiene.

A large number of protesters are camping in and around the CSMT, located close to the protest site. Many of them are seen cooking food by the roadside.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Saturday afternoon claimed that it has put two truckloads of gravel in Azad Maidan and provided necessary civic amenities.

Puddles of mud at the protest site have been cleared and two truckloads of gravel have been spread on the access route to level the path. Regular cleaning is being carried out at the protest site and its surrounding areas by the sanitation workers and a medical help desk has been set up to provide healthcare services. Four medical teams and two ambulances are operational 24/7 in the area, it said.

"To ensure sufficient lighting in the Azad Maidan area, high-intensity floodlights have been installed with the help of the Mumbai fire brigade," the civic body said. 

Eleven tankers to provide drinking water to the protesters have been made available, it said, adding that more tankers have also been requested.

It also said that 29 toilets have been made available inside the Maidan at no cost. Three mobile toilet units with 10 seats each are stationed on the Mahatma Gandhi Road and 12 portable toilets are available near the Metro site.

All 'pay-and-use' toilets in and around Azad Maidan were made free for the protesters, it said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Maratha quota talks fail, Jarange targets Fadnavis again
Maratha quota talks fail, Jarange targets Fadnavis again

Talks between Maratha quota agitation leader Manoj Jarange and a government delegation ended without a resolution in Mumbai. Jarange criticized the Chief Minister and vowed to continue his hunger strike, demanding a 10% quota for...

LIVE! Maratha protesters allege poor facilities at Azad Maidan
LIVE! Maratha protesters allege poor facilities at Azad Maidan

Modi in China after gap of 7 years, all eyes on meet with Xi
Modi in China after gap of 7 years, all eyes on meet with Xi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in China for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit. His meeting with President Xi Jinping is significant given global economic concerns.

Less than 50 weapons...: IAF officer reveals Op Sindoor deets
Less than 50 weapons...: IAF officer reveals Op Sindoor deets

Air Marshal Narmdeshwar Tiwari reveals details of Operation Sindoor, claiming IAF strikes forced Pakistan to request an end to hostilities.

Ex-VP Dhankhar applies for MLA pension in Rajasthan
Ex-VP Dhankhar applies for MLA pension in Rajasthan

Dhankhar, who represented the Kishangarh Assembly constituency as a Congress MLA from 1993 to 1998, received pension as a former legislator until July 2019. It was discontinued after he was appointed the governor of West Bengal.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV