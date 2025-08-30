HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Maharashtra, UP lead auto sales

Sat, 30 August 2025
Share:
09:00
image
Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh lead automobile wholesales across various segments in the first quarter of FY26, according to data by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers.

Of the 1.01 million passenger vehicles sold, the western zone led the sales with 321,000 units. Maharashtra recorded the highest PV sales with 119,000 units, followed by Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka and Haryana.

UP had the lion's share (17.5 per cent) of 4.65 million two-wheelers sold between April and June, followed by Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh.

The western zone led sales in two wheelers as well with 1.41 million units. UP had the highest share in three-wheeler sales with a 13 per cent share.

The southern zone led the three-wheeler sales with 52,000 units.  Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka and Telangana were the other top states.

In the commercial vehicle space, Maharashtra again topped the charts, with a 14.2 per cent share selling 32,000 units, followed by Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Karnataka

-- Sohini Das, Business Standard

TOP STORIES

US court calls tariffs illegal, Trump doubles down
US court calls tariffs illegal, Trump doubles down

As one of the federal appeal courts in the United States ruled that most of tariffs imposed by Trump administration are not accordance with the laws, US President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) affirmed that all tariffs imposed on...

LIVE! Maratha quota protest enters Day 2
LIVE! Maratha quota protest enters Day 2

Trump's 'personal pique' behind tariffs on India: Report
Trump's 'personal pique' behind tariffs on India: Report

The steep 50 per cent tariffs imposed by the United States on Indian goods are largely a result of President Donald Trump's 'personal pique' at not being allowed to mediate in the India-Pakistan conflict, according to a recent report by...

Putin to visit India in December, says Kremlin
Putin to visit India in December, says Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin will travel to India in December, Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov said. Putin will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in...

Satwik-Chirag stun Chia-Soh; assure India of medal
Satwik-Chirag stun Chia-Soh; assure India of medal

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty assured India of a medal at the World Championships after defeating Malaysia's two-time Olympic medallists Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik, in the quarter-finals in Paris.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV