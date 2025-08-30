Jarange's talks with govt delegation fail, protest continues

17:05

No headway appeared in sight as the talks between Maratha quota agitation leader Manoj Jarange and a government-appointed delegation ended inconclusively in Mumbai on Saturday.





Jarange also slammed Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for sending former Justice Sandeep Shinde, who heads the committee set up by the state government to expedite the process of granting reservation to the Marathas, to hold parleys with him.





"It is not the job of Justice Shinde to issue a Government Resolution (GR) announcing grant of reservation to Marathas," Jarange said, vowing to continue with his two-day-old hunger strike at the Azad Maidan in south Mumbai.





The government deputed the delegation earlier in the day to hold talks with the Maratha leader, who launched this latest round of protest on Friday at the sprawling Azad Maidan, with thousands of Maratha community members drawn from across the state thronging the area to extend their support.

Jarange has been demanding a 10 per cent quota for Marathas under the OBC category. He wants Marathas to be recognised as Kunbis -- an agrarian caste included in the OBC category -- which will make them eligible for reservation in government jobs and education.





He has said that this protest was the community's "final fight" to get reservation.





The government delegation met Jarange in the afternoon.





He said the committee under retired judge Shinde had studied gazettes related to the issue for the past 13 months and now it was time for the panel to submit its report to pave the way for Marathas to get Kunbi status.





"Marathas in Marathwada must be declared as Kunbis and given reservation. The Hyderabad and Satara gazettes must be made into law for this," Jarange said.





In response, Justice Shinde said he wasn't authorised to give such a report, and added that it was the job of the backward class commission.





"Caste certificate is given to individuals and not the entire community," he said.





The entire conservation between Shinde and Jarange was beamed live on Marathi news channels.





Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Jarange slammed CM Fadnavis for deputing retired judge Shinde to hold talks with him.





"It is not Justice Shinde's job to issue GR (government resolution) declaring Marathas and Kunbis as the same. It is an insult of the government, Raj Bhavan and state to send Justice Shinde here," he said.





Shinde told reporters the cabinet had given in-principle approval to the Hyderabad Gazette. -- PTI