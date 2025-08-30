HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

India can't afford to rely on 'foreign interference': Rajnath

Sat, 30 August 2025
Share:
13:16
image
India's defence architecture should not be dependent on any uncertain "foreign interference", and it should be based on its own capabilities, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Saturday.
 
He said the government plans to provide complete aerial security to all important installations across the country under the proposed Sudarshan Chakra air defence system within the next 10 years.

In an address at the NDTV Defence Summit, Singh said the air defence shield will comprise both defensive and offensive elements to deal with any enemy threats.

"As we saw during Operation Sindoor, the importance of air defence capability in today's wars has increased to a great extent. In such a scenario, the Sudarshan Chakra mission will certainly prove to be a game changer," he said.

In his Independence Day speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the ambitious air defence project. The announcement came days after Pakistan Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir reportedly hinted at targeting Indian assets along the border in case of any future military confrontation between the two countries.

Singh said the shifting geopolitics has also made it clear that external dependency in the field of defence is no longer an option. "In the current situation, self-reliance is essential for both our economy and our security," he said.

"Today, the defence sector is not only the foundation of national security but has also become a pillar in strengthening our economy and securing its future," the defence minister said.

"It is not just about the safety of people, the protection of land, or the defence of borders, but it is also becoming a responsible sector for the protection and security of our entire economy," he said.

The defence minister, at the same time, said self-reliance and indigenisation should not be seen as "protectionism".

"In the defence sector, self-reliance is not an issue of protectionism at all; rather, it is an issue of sovereignty. It is an issue of national autonomy. It is an issue of self-confidence," he said. -- PTI 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Modi concludes Japan visit, heads to China
LIVE! Modi concludes Japan visit, heads to China

Don't test our patience: Jarange warns govt on Maratha quota
Don't test our patience: Jarange warns govt on Maratha quota

'We are only demanding that we get our rightful share of quota based on the eligibility under the Kunbi category'

Cloudburst hits J-K; 4 dead in Ramban flash floods
Cloudburst hits J-K; 4 dead in Ramban flash floods

The officials identified the deceased as Ashwani Sharma (24), his brother Dwarka Nath (55), niece Virta Devi (26) and their guest Om Raj (38), a resident of Banshara in Rajgarh. The rescuers are searching for Sharma's sister-in-law,...

US court calls tariffs illegal, Trump doubles down
US court calls tariffs illegal, Trump doubles down

As one of the federal appeal courts in the United States ruled that most of tariffs imposed by Trump administration are not accordance with the laws, US President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) affirmed that all tariffs imposed on...

RCB announces Rs 25 lakh aid for stampede victims
RCB announces Rs 25 lakh aid for stampede victims

IPL champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru announced a compensation of Rs 25 lakh each to the families of those who lost their lives in the June 4 stampede.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV