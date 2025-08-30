HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Hindu monk objects to Guruvayoor purification ritual

Sat, 30 August 2025
Share:
19:50
image
Sree Narayana Dharma Sangham Trust president Swami Sachidananda on Friday said that the purification ritual held at the famed Sri Krishna Temple in Guruvayoor following a video shoot by a social media influencer at the sacred pond there did not befit a civilised Kerala.
  
Swami Sachidananda, in a statement, urged the priests of the Guruvayoor temple in Thrissur district to have a bigger heart and a broad mind.

"Portraying the act of the social media influencer, who belonged to a different religion, as a huge crime and performing a week-long purification ritual in the temple was not befitting a civilised Kerala," he said.

He pointed out that 'Bhagwan Guruvayurappan', who has given salvation to many underprivileged people, would not approve of the attitude that a person of a different religion should not touch the temple pond.

In a Facebook post, the Guruvayoor Devaswom had said that the purification ritual was held as a "non-Hindu woman entered the sacred pond for filming", which was seen as a breach of "religious norms".

The ritual was carried out after the influencer posted a reel showing her washing her feet in the sacred pond. Following public outrage, she reportedly deleted the post and issued an apology.

Swami Sachidananda further said that hundreds of non-Hindus visit the Guruvayoor temple, irrespective of their religious beliefs, and return home without the knowledge of the temple administrators.

"This does not diminish the divinity of the temple, it rather increases it," he said.

He also said that back in the past, there was a superstitious belief that if people from backward classes entered temples, the divinity of the shrines would diminish.

When the "evil practice" was removed through the temple entry proclamation, it only led to growth of Hinduism and Hindu worship, Swami Sachidananda said in his statement.

"Similarly, the teachers of Hinduism, the Devaswom Board and the government should consider allowing non-Hindus to enter the temples of the Board," he added. -- PTI 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Now, Cong alleges 'vote theft' in Gujarat constituency
LIVE! Now, Cong alleges 'vote theft' in Gujarat constituency

Ex-VP Dhankhar applies for MLA pension in Rajasthan
Ex-VP Dhankhar applies for MLA pension in Rajasthan

Dhankhar, who represented the Kishangarh Assembly constituency as a Congress MLA from 1993 to 1998, received pension as a former legislator until July 2019. It was discontinued after he was appointed the governor of West Bengal.

India seeks no enemies but...: Rajnath amid Trump tariff row
India seeks no enemies but...: Rajnath amid Trump tariff row

The defence minister also announced that India has taken up the challenge of developing a powerful indigenous aero-engine, adding that preparations for this critical project are now almost complete and the work will soon be visible.

Maratha quota talks fail, Jarange targets Fadnavis again
Maratha quota talks fail, Jarange targets Fadnavis again

Talks between Maratha quota agitation leader Manoj Jarange and a government delegation ended without a resolution in Mumbai. Jarange criticized the Chief Minister and vowed to continue his hunger strike, demanding a 10% quota for...

Modi in China after gap of 7 years, all eyes on meet with Xi
Modi in China after gap of 7 years, all eyes on meet with Xi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in China for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit. His meeting with President Xi Jinping is significant given global economic concerns.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV