Ex-VP Dhankhar applies for MLA pension in Rajasthan

Sat, 30 August 2025
16:35
Former vice-president of India Jagdeep Dhankhar has applied for pension as a former legislator in Rajasthan, officials said.
 
Dhankhar, who represented the Kishangarh assembly constituency as a Congress MLA from 1993 to 1998, received pension as a former legislator until July 2019. 

It was discontinued after he was appointed the governor of West Bengal.

With his tenure as the vice-president ending following his resignation citing "health issues" on July 21, Dhankhar has applied afresh to the Rajasthan assembly secretariat seeking resumption of his pension as a former MLA, the officials said.

The secretariat has initiated the process, and the pension will be applicable from the date his resignation as the vice-president was accepted, they said.
The pension for a former MLA in Rajasthan starts at Rs 35,000 per month for a single term, and goes up with additional terms and age.

Those above 70 receive a 20 per cent hike. 

Dhankhar, now 74, is entitled to Rs 42,000 pension per month as a former legislator, the officials said. -- PTI  

