HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Don't test patience of Maratha community, warns Jarange

Sat, 30 August 2025
Share:
11:56
image
Activist Manoj Jarange on Saturday asserted that the Marathas don't want to indulge in politics and only sought reservation, and warned the government not to test the patience of the Maratha community.

Speaking to reporters at Azad Maidan, where he launched an indefinite fast on Friday, the activist said that the government should not spread misinformation that the Marathas are seeking reservation from the Other Backward Classes (OBC) quota.

"We are only demanding that we get our rightful share of quota based on the eligibility under the Kunbi category," he said.

Jarange has been demanding a 10 per cent quota for Marathas under the OBC category. He wants Marathas to be recognised as Kunbis -- an agrarian caste included in the OBC category -- which will make them eligible for reservation in government jobs and education.

"We don't want to indulge in politics. We only want a reservation. The government should not test the patience of the Maratha community," he warned.

"We are not asking to reduce the OBC quota. Don't spread misinformation," he charged.

The activist further urged Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis not to insult poor Marathas.

He accused Fadnavis of trying to create instability and vitiate the atmosphere in the state.

Jarange asked his supporters to remain calm and patient.

"The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has an administrator, and under the influence of the chief minister, it has stopped food and water for protestors. We won't forget this. You have closed public toilets and hotels. Let's see how many days you harass poor Marathas," he said.

Protestors are angry because they have been denied basic facilities, he said. -- PTI 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Don't test patience of Maratha community, warns Jarange
LIVE! Don't test patience of Maratha community, warns Jarange

US court calls tariffs illegal, Trump doubles down
US court calls tariffs illegal, Trump doubles down

As one of the federal appeal courts in the United States ruled that most of tariffs imposed by Trump administration are not accordance with the laws, US President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) affirmed that all tariffs imposed on...

RCB announces Rs 25 lakh aid for stampede victims
RCB announces Rs 25 lakh aid for stampede victims

IPL champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru announced a compensation of Rs 25 lakh each to the families of those who lost their lives in the June 4 stampede.

Beware Of China Threat In North East
Beware Of China Threat In North East

By ensuring Myanmar remains dependent on Chinese economic and military assistance, Beijing indirectly exerts pressure on India's North Eastern states, making New Delhi's regional security strategy even more complex.

'Not A Single Penny Is Shared With States'
'Not A Single Penny Is Shared With States'

'States should be compensated for the revenue loss for at least five years or beyond till the revenue stabilises.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV