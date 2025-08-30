Businessman arrested for stalking woman, sending her vulgar photos

15:43

A businessman was arrested in Wada in Palghar, Maharashtra on Saturday for allegedly stalking a 24-year-old woman, a police official said.

He was identified as travel business owner Devendra Patil (30), the Wada police station official said.





"As per the case registered on Friday on the woman's complaint, Patil sent her lewd messages from an Instagram account and vulgar images a few days back. He has been arrested under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and

Information Technology Act for stalking and outraging the modesty of the woman," the official said. -- PTI