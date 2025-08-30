HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Businessman arrested for stalking woman, sending her vulgar photos

Sat, 30 August 2025
A businessman was arrested in Wada in Palghar, Maharashtra on Saturday for allegedly stalking a 24-year-old woman, a police official said.
  
He was identified as travel business owner Devendra Patil (30), the Wada police station official said.

"As per the case registered on Friday on the woman's complaint, Patil sent her lewd messages from an Instagram account and vulgar images a few days back. He has been arrested under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and 
Information Technology Act for stalking and outraging the modesty of the woman," the official said. -- PTI 

