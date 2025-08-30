Blast levels house in Kannur, human remains found

10:11

A powerful explosion brought down an entire house, suspected to have been used for making explosives, at Keezhra in Kannapuram in Kannur district of Kerala early Saturday morning, police said.





The blast occurred around 1.50 am at a rented house, an officer of Kannapuram police station said.





The intensity of the blast caused the entire structure to collapse and partially damaged four neighbouring houses, the officer said.





Police said that the bomb detection and disposal squad has been deployed to clear the area of any remaining explosive materials and thereafter, a detailed search would be conducted.





Local residents who rushed to the spot shortly after the blast claimed to have seen human remains among the debris, though police have not yet confirmed any fatalities.





The property is reportedly owned by a retired schoolteacher.





The neighbours said two men, whose identities remain unknown, were staying at the rented house.





They hardly interacted with anyone in the neighbourhood and came to the house only at night, neighbours told TV channels.





Police suspect the blast occurred during the making of crude bombs or firecrackers and said that an investigation was underway. -- PTI