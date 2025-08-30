HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Blast levels house in Kannur, human remains found

Sat, 30 August 2025
Share:
10:11
image
A powerful explosion brought down an entire house, suspected to have been used for making explosives, at Keezhra in Kannapuram in Kannur district of Kerala early Saturday morning, police said.

The blast occurred around 1.50 am at a rented house, an officer of Kannapuram police station said.

The intensity of the blast caused the entire structure to collapse and partially damaged four neighbouring houses, the officer said.

Police said that the bomb detection and disposal squad has been deployed to clear the area of any remaining explosive materials and thereafter, a detailed search would be conducted.

Local residents who rushed to the spot shortly after the blast claimed to have seen human remains among the debris, though police have not yet confirmed any fatalities.

The property is reportedly owned by a retired schoolteacher.

The neighbours said two men, whose identities remain unknown, were staying at the rented house.

They hardly interacted with anyone in the neighbourhood and came to the house only at night, neighbours told TV channels.

Police suspect the blast occurred during the making of crude bombs or firecrackers and said that an investigation was underway. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Blast levels house in Kannur, human remains found
LIVE! Blast levels house in Kannur, human remains found

US court calls tariffs illegal, Trump doubles down
US court calls tariffs illegal, Trump doubles down

As one of the federal appeal courts in the United States ruled that most of tariffs imposed by Trump administration are not accordance with the laws, US President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) affirmed that all tariffs imposed on...

Trump's 'personal pique' behind tariffs on India: Report
Trump's 'personal pique' behind tariffs on India: Report

The steep 50 per cent tariffs imposed by the United States on Indian goods are largely a result of President Donald Trump's 'personal pique' at not being allowed to mediate in the India-Pakistan conflict, according to a recent report by...

Slapgate: Sreesanth's Wife Threatens To Sue Lalit Modi
Slapgate: Sreesanth's Wife Threatens To Sue Lalit Modi

Former cricketer S Sreesanth's wife Bhuvneshwari Sreesanth lashed out at ex-Indian Premier League (IPL) commissioner Lalit Modi and former Australian batter Michael Clarke for revealing the never-seen-before footage of the infamous...

Trump revokes Kamala Harris' Secret Service cover
Trump revokes Kamala Harris' Secret Service cover

United States President Donald Trump has revoked protection for former Vice President Kamala Harris' Secret Service protection, according to a White House official, as cited by multiple US media outlets on Friday.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV