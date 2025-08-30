HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Ask Eknath Shinde, says Raj Thackeray on Maratha quota stir

Sat, 30 August 2025
Share:
16:47
image
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena head Raj Thackeray on Saturday deflected questions on the ongoing Maratha quota stir under activist Manoj Jarange by claiming the answers to them were with Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.
  
Jarange's hunger strike at Aazd Maidan in south Mumbai entered the second day on Saturday, with the activist steadfast in his stand that he would leave the city only after the state government announces quota for the Maratha community. Thousands of his supporters have made the journey from different parts of the state, mainly Marathwada, to the nation's financial capital.

Queried by reporters on the stir, Thackeray said, "The answer to all these questions will be given by Eknath Shinde."

"Hadn't Shinde gone to Navi Mumbai and solved the issue? Then why this agitation again," the MNS chief counter questioned.

Everybody knows what happened in the past, so all these questions must be addressed to Shinde, Thackeray added.

In January last year, Jarange's march to Mumbai stopped at Vashi in Navi Mumbai following a request by the then government under Shinde. At the time, Shinde had assured that quota demands would be met.

Jarange wants Marathas to be recognised as Kunbis -- an agrarian caste included in the OBC category -- which will make them eligible for reservation in government jobs and education.

The MNS chief was here to address party workers in connection with the upcoming civic polls in several cities in the state, which are pending since 2022. -- PTI 

TOP STORIES

Modi in China after gap of 7 years, all eyes on meet with Xi
Modi in China after gap of 7 years, all eyes on meet with Xi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in China for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit. His meeting with President Xi Jinping is significant given global economic concerns.

LIVE! Jarange's talks with govt team fail, protest continues
LIVE! Jarange's talks with govt team fail, protest continues

Less than 50 weapons...: IAF officer reveals Op Sindoor deets
Less than 50 weapons...: IAF officer reveals Op Sindoor deets

Air Marshal Narmdeshwar Tiwari reveals details of Operation Sindoor, claiming IAF strikes forced Pakistan to request an end to hostilities.

Ex-VP Dhankhar applies for MLA pension in Rajasthan
Ex-VP Dhankhar applies for MLA pension in Rajasthan

Dhankhar, who represented the Kishangarh Assembly constituency as a Congress MLA from 1993 to 1998, received pension as a former legislator until July 2019. It was discontinued after he was appointed the governor of West Bengal.

Beware Of China Threat In North East
Beware Of China Threat In North East

By ensuring Myanmar remains dependent on Chinese economic and military assistance, Beijing indirectly exerts pressure on India's North Eastern states, making New Delhi's regional security strategy even more complex.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV