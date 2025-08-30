Ask Eknath Shinde, says Raj Thackeray on Maratha quota stir

16:47

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena head Raj Thackeray on Saturday deflected questions on the ongoing Maratha quota stir under activist Manoj Jarange by claiming the answers to them were with Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Jarange's hunger strike at Aazd Maidan in south Mumbai entered the second day on Saturday, with the activist steadfast in his stand that he would leave the city only after the state government announces quota for the Maratha community. Thousands of his supporters have made the journey from different parts of the state, mainly Marathwada, to the nation's financial capital.





Queried by reporters on the stir, Thackeray said, "The answer to all these questions will be given by Eknath Shinde."





"Hadn't Shinde gone to Navi Mumbai and solved the issue? Then why this agitation again," the MNS chief counter questioned.





Everybody knows what happened in the past, so all these questions must be addressed to Shinde, Thackeray added.





In January last year, Jarange's march to Mumbai stopped at Vashi in Navi Mumbai following a request by the then government under Shinde. At the time, Shinde had assured that quota demands would be met.





Jarange wants Marathas to be recognised as Kunbis -- an agrarian caste included in the OBC category -- which will make them eligible for reservation in government jobs and education.





The MNS chief was here to address party workers in connection with the upcoming civic polls in several cities in the state, which are pending since 2022. -- PTI