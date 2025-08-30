HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

5-year-old boy receives bullet injury while playing with loaded pistol

Sat, 30 August 2025
Share:
12:45
image
A five-year-old boy received a bullet injury while playing with his uncle's pistol in Patna's Parsa Bazar locality on Saturday, police said.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO-II) of Sadar, Ranjan Kumar, told reporters that, "Police on Saturday morning received information that a five-year-old boy sustained a bullet injury while playing with his uncle's pistol in his house in Shivnagar locality. 

"By the time police reached the spot, the victim's father had taken the child to the nearest hospital. Her mother informed police that the incident took place when the child was playing with his uncle's loaded pistol. He sustained a bullet injury in his jaw." 

The condition of the child is reported to be out of danger, he added. 

"Further investigation is on and we are trying to recover the pistol", said the SDPO, adding the case is being investigated from all angles. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Maratha protest brings Mumbai to a standstill on Day 2
LIVE! Maratha protest brings Mumbai to a standstill on Day 2

Don't test our patience: Jarange warns govt on Maratha quota
Don't test our patience: Jarange warns govt on Maratha quota

'We are only demanding that we get our rightful share of quota based on the eligibility under the Kunbi category'

US court calls tariffs illegal, Trump doubles down
US court calls tariffs illegal, Trump doubles down

As one of the federal appeal courts in the United States ruled that most of tariffs imposed by Trump administration are not accordance with the laws, US President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) affirmed that all tariffs imposed on...

RCB announces Rs 25 lakh aid for stampede victims
RCB announces Rs 25 lakh aid for stampede victims

IPL champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru announced a compensation of Rs 25 lakh each to the families of those who lost their lives in the June 4 stampede.

Beware Of China Threat In North East
Beware Of China Threat In North East

By ensuring Myanmar remains dependent on Chinese economic and military assistance, Beijing indirectly exerts pressure on India's North Eastern states, making New Delhi's regional security strategy even more complex.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV