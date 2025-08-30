HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

19-year-old migrant worker cracks NEET

Sat, 30 August 2025
Share:
14:49
image
The dream of becoming a doctor came true for Odisha's 19-year-old student Subham Sabar, who has been working as a labourer in Bengaluru to support his family, as he cracked the NEET UG exams and secured admission to the MBBS course at a college in Odisha's Berhampur. 

Sabar, who hails from a poor family in Mudulidhiah village under the Banpur block in Khurda district, was elated when he received a phone call from his teacher Basudev Moharana that he had cleared the entrance exams for getting admission to the MBBS course.

He ranked 18,212 in the scheduled tribe category and got admission to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur.  

"Recently, while working at the construction site in Bengaluru, I got a call from my teacher who asked me to distribute sweets. I was surprised and asked him about the reason. He smiled and informed me that I had cracked the NEET exams. It was like a dream come true. I could not hold my tears and returned home the next day with due permission of the contractor who engaged me in the work," Sabar told PTI.

During his three-month work, the student earned Rs 45,000, of which he could save Rs 25,000.

Asked the reason behind his journey to Bengaluru as a migrant worker, Sabar said there was "no alternative but to support my family".

"I hail from a very poor family of five. As the NEET exam was over, I decided to earn some money to support my family. I contacted a local contractor who sent me to Bengaluru. The savings I made helped me get admission to the medical college," he said.

Sabar also said he initially wanted to become a police officer, but started aspiring to be a doctor when he began preparing for higher studies.

"I am now on course to fulfil my dream of becoming a doctor and serve the people of Odisha," the medical student said. 

His parents - Sahadeb and Rangi - hoped that the government would extend financial support to him so that he could complete his five-year MBBS course. 

"Since childhood, he has been very labourious and meritorious. He wanted to become a doctor. His hard work guaranteed the success," said Subham's mother, Rangi. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! No harm in amending Constitution for Maratha quota: Raut
LIVE! No harm in amending Constitution for Maratha quota: Raut

11 dead as cloudburst, landslide hit J-K's Reasi, Ramban
11 dead as cloudburst, landslide hit J-K's Reasi, Ramban

The officials identified the deceased as Ashwani Sharma (24), his brother Dwarka Nath (55), niece Virta Devi (26) and their guest Om Raj (38), a resident of Banshara in Rajgarh. The rescuers are searching for Sharma's sister-in-law,...

PIX: Mumbai chokes again as Maratha protest enters day 2
PIX: Mumbai chokes again as Maratha protest enters day 2

Protesters were seen thronging the main junctions in south Mumbai, causing traffic snarls during the morning peak hours.

Dravid steps down as Rajasthan Royals head coach
Dravid steps down as Rajasthan Royals head coach

Rajasthan Royals announced the departure of Rahul Dravid as the head coach ahead of IPL 2026 next year.

US court calls tariffs illegal, Trump doubles down
US court calls tariffs illegal, Trump doubles down

As one of the federal appeal courts in the United States ruled that most of tariffs imposed by Trump administration are not accordance with the laws, US President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) affirmed that all tariffs imposed on...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV