19-year-old migrant worker cracks NEET

14:49

The dream of becoming a doctor came true for Odisha's 19-year-old student Subham Sabar, who has been working as a labourer in Bengaluru to support his family, as he cracked the NEET UG exams and secured admission to the MBBS course at a college in Odisha's Berhampur.





Sabar, who hails from a poor family in Mudulidhiah village under the Banpur block in Khurda district, was elated when he received a phone call from his teacher Basudev Moharana that he had cleared the entrance exams for getting admission to the MBBS course.





He ranked 18,212 in the scheduled tribe category and got admission to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur.





"Recently, while working at the construction site in Bengaluru, I got a call from my teacher who asked me to distribute sweets. I was surprised and asked him about the reason. He smiled and informed me that I had cracked the NEET exams. It was like a dream come true. I could not hold my tears and returned home the next day with due permission of the contractor who engaged me in the work," Sabar told PTI.





During his three-month work, the student earned Rs 45,000, of which he could save Rs 25,000.





Asked the reason behind his journey to Bengaluru as a migrant worker, Sabar said there was "no alternative but to support my family".





"I hail from a very poor family of five. As the NEET exam was over, I decided to earn some money to support my family. I contacted a local contractor who sent me to Bengaluru. The savings I made helped me get admission to the medical college," he said.





Sabar also said he initially wanted to become a police officer, but started aspiring to be a doctor when he began preparing for higher studies.





"I am now on course to fulfil my dream of becoming a doctor and serve the people of Odisha," the medical student said.





His parents - Sahadeb and Rangi - hoped that the government would extend financial support to him so that he could complete his five-year MBBS course.





"Since childhood, he has been very labourious and meritorious. He wanted to become a doctor. His hard work guaranteed the success," said Subham's mother, Rangi. -- PTI