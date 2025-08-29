HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Zupee Won't Challenge India's Ban On RMG Games

Fri, 29 August 2025
11:10
image
After Gameskraft, digital gaming company Zupee has said it will not challenge the online gaming Act that bans all forms of real money games (RMG) such as rummy, poker and ludo.

Zupee said it had discontinued all paid game formats on its platforms and suspended in-game deposits in compliance with the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025. 

The company has asked users to withdraw their balances.

Zupee has a base of more than 150 million registered users.

"We fully respect the legislative process and remain committed to operating and innovating within the framework of the law while collaborating with policymakers to shape India's entertainment ecosystem," said Dilsher Singh Malhi, founder and CEO, Zupee.

The company will focus on expanding its portfolio of online social games, he added.

Other titles from the company include Snakes & Ladders and Trump Cards Mania, along with Ludo. On Monday, Gameskraft, the operator of Rummy Culture, said it would explore new opportunities in India's digital gaming landscape and would not legally challenge the government's RMG ban.

Other players such as WinZO, Dream11, Probo, Nazara Technologies, Head Digital Works and Mobile Premier League (MPL) have also suspended all RMG offerings on their platforms.

In 2024, Nazara invested Rs 805 crore in PokerBaazi parent Moonshine Technology through a mix of cash and stock. It holds compulsory convertible shares worth Rs 255 crore.

Similarly, WinZO said it was 'responsibly withdrawing' its RMG offerings in line with the new law. The firm claims a base of 250 million users.

The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025, bans all forms of RMG and related advertisements in India. It prescribes jail terms of up to three years and fines of up to Rs 1 crore for anyone offering RMG in the country, and prohibits banks from working with companies providing such services.

-- Ajinkya Kawale, Business Standard

