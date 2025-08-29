HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Vaishno Devi Yatra remains suspended for 4th day

Fri, 29 August 2025
15:43
Heavy rain lashed Jammu and Kashmir's Katra region on Friday, as the pilgrimage to the Vaishno Devi shrine remained suspended for the fourth consecutive day following a recent landslide, which claimed 34 lives and left 20 others injured.

The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB), which manages the Yatra, suspended the pilgrimage on Tuesday until further orders. Inclement weather conditions still persist, so a decision has been taken to continue the suspension of the Yatra in view of pilgrim safety," an official said. 

Katra and Trikuta hills, on which the Vaishno Devi Shrine is located, have been witnessing heavy rain since Friday morning. The downpour didn't stop till reports last came in. 

The landslide triggered by a cloudburst struck the pilgrim route to the shrine at Adhkuwari in the Trikuta hills on Tuesday (August 26), killing 34 people and injuring 20. 

The Shrine Board has refuted allegations of allowing the Yatra to proceed by disregarding weather advisories and at the cost of pilgrim safety, claiming the pilgrimage was suspended at noon on August 26 ahead of the cloudburst that triggered the landslide. 

The Yatra on this track was suspended by 12 noon on August 26 upon issuance of the specific weather advisory, it said in a statement on Thursday night. -- PTI

