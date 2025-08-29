HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Trained and ready to be President, says JD Vance

Fri, 29 August 2025
14:28
United States Vice President JD Vance on Thursday appeared to have indicated that he would take over as the President if a "tragedy" strikes, USA Today has reported. 

Vance, 41, who is among the youngest Vice Presidents to have served in the US, told USA Today that his current role has prepared him to take over Trump's office if a tragedy struck. 

"God forbid there's a terrible tragedy, I can't think of better on-the-job training than what I've gotten over the last 200 days," Vance said, touting Trump's "incredibly good health" and added that he expects the president to serve a full term. Trump said earlier this month that Vance is the most likely heir to his MAGA movement, but Vance continued to brush off speculation about his 2028 plans, as per USA Today. Vance said that his wife, Usha and he are focused on the job he has right now. 

"And if that door opens later on, we'll figure it out then." Vance then recalled setting foot in the Oval Office for the first time in January. "It was an amazing thing. I was overwhelmed by the grandeur of the office, all of the incredible history that had been made," Vance said.

"But if I was being honest, it was the middle winter, the drapes were closed. It was very dark. It had kind of a dark and gloomy feeling. This is the workplace of the leader of the free world. It should be a little brighter. I like what the president has done to it," as quoted by USA Today. -- ANI

