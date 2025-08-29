Toddler siblings undergo critical surgeries after swallowing magnets

14:36





In an unusual medical emergency, doctors treated two siblings, aged three and four, who suffered severe tears and injuries in their stomach and intestines after swallowing small toy magnets purchased online from a leading children's toy brand.





The children were admitted on August 12 and 13, both requiring major surgery to survive.





"The three-year-old boy, Pragyan, was brought in with violent abdominal pain and continuous vomiting. Scans showed multiple foreign objects lodged in his intestines. During surgery, doctors found ten magnets had clamped together inside, tearing holes at eight different points and destroying the shortest section of the small intestine, called the duodenum. Barely 24 hours later, his four-year-old sister, Hitanshi, arrived at the hospital with similar symptoms. Investigations revealed six magnets inside her stomach, which had caused multiple perforations and tissue death in her stomach cavity," said the hospital.





"This was one of the toughest situations we have faced," said Dr Nitin Jain, Senior Consultant, Pediatric Surgery, Amrita Hospital, Faridabad, who managed both cases and called magnets a 'silent killer'. "Unlike coins or buttons, which usually cause obstruction, magnets silently damage tissue from within. A single small magnet will often pass through the body without issue, but when multiple magnets are swallowed, they can move to different parts of the intestine and snap together across the intestinal walls. The tissue trapped between them loses blood supply, becomes necrotic, and quickly develops perforations. This triggers a chain of life-threatening infections and sepsis," Dr Jain said.





The surgeries involved complex reconstruction of the damaged digestive tract, including the duodenum, which is described as one of the most challenging parts of pediatric surgery. Since small magnets can scatter to different sections of the stomach and intestines, the team used a C-Arm fluoroscopy machine, which provides real-time X-ray imaging during the operation to ensure precision. The careful combination of intricate repair and advanced imaging was crucial to securing children's survival within 48 hours. -- ANI

