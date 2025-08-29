HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

They cannot tolerate son of poor mother became PM: Uttarakhand CM

Fri, 29 August 2025
Share:
08:58
image
Launching a scathing attack at the INDIA bloc, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday said that the opposition alliance cannot "tolerate that a son of a poor mother" has become the Prime Minister of the country.

The remarks of the Uttarakhand CM came after a viral video purportedly shows derogatory remarks against PM Modi and his mother at an INDIA bloc event in Darbhanga. 

"This misdeed is not only an insult to the Prime Minister but also a contempt for the glorious tradition of Bihar. Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi should immediately apologise to the countrymen for this shameful act. The INDI alliance is unable to tolerate that the son of a poor mother became the Prime Minister of the country, and the public gave him a place in their hearts," Uttarakhand CM said. 

"Inspired by their speeches, their workers are also using abusive language now. There is no place for such vile statements in political integrity," he added.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! India using our dollars to buy Russian oil: US on tariffs
LIVE! India using our dollars to buy Russian oil: US on tariffs

Maratha quota stir: Jarange in Mumbai; major roads shut
Maratha quota stir: Jarange in Mumbai; major roads shut

The Eastern Freeway, Sion-Panvel highway, V N Purav Road, P D'Mello Road, Wallchand Hirachand Marg, Dr Dadabhai Nauroji Road and Hajarimal Somani Road will be closed for all types of vehicular traffic except emergency service vehicles,...

No one from Gandhi family...: Kejri alleges Cong, BJP nexus
No one from Gandhi family...: Kejri alleges Cong, BJP nexus

'In 2014 the BJP built its campaign around 'jija ji' (brother-in-law) and corruption, shouting about Vadra, 2G and coal scams. Yet today, all those cases have quietly been shut. The people are not fools. They can see the reality--that...

Classify Strategic Data As 'National Asset'
Classify Strategic Data As 'National Asset'

...on par with oil, power, and defence, and to restrict its storage under foreign control.

Bihar on high alert after Jaish terrorists enter state
Bihar on high alert after Jaish terrorists enter state

A high-security alert has been sounded across Bihar following inputs suggesting that three terrorists from Pakistan have entered the state through Nepal, an official said on Thursday.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV