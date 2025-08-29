They cannot tolerate son of poor mother became PM: Uttarakhand CM

08:58





The remarks of the Uttarakhand CM came after a viral video purportedly shows derogatory remarks against PM Modi and his mother at an INDIA bloc event in Darbhanga.





"This misdeed is not only an insult to the Prime Minister but also a contempt for the glorious tradition of Bihar. Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi should immediately apologise to the countrymen for this shameful act. The INDI alliance is unable to tolerate that the son of a poor mother became the Prime Minister of the country, and the public gave him a place in their hearts," Uttarakhand CM said.





"Inspired by their speeches, their workers are also using abusive language now. There is no place for such vile statements in political integrity," he added.

