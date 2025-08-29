HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Stalin to unveil Periyar's portrait at Oxford University

Fri, 29 August 2025
14:34
Marking the centenary of the Self-Respect Movement, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will unveil the portrait of EV Ramasamy (Periyar) at the University of Oxford in England on September 4 and release two books that chronicle its hundred-year journey and living legacy. 

"'Oppression is my enemy' the rallying cry of Periyar now resonates at #Oxford," the Chief Minister said in a post on X. "Marking the centenary of the #Self Respect Movement, I will unveil Thanthai Periyar's portrait at the University of Oxford on 4th September and release two books that chronicle its hundred-year journey and living legacy," he added. 

E.V. Ramasamy (Periyar) launched the Self-Respect Movement in 1925 to challenge Brahminical hegemony and uplift non-Brahmin communities in Tamil Nadu. By advocating for rationalism, gender equality, and anti-caste reforms through its journal Kudi Arasu, the movement fostered a new sense of Dravidian identity and directly paved the way for the rise of the Dravidian Movement. Chief Minister Stalin said that borders do not bind Periyar's ideals of equality; they belong to humanity as a whole. -- ANI

