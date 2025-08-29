HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
SC issues notice to Centre on plea to declare 'Ram Setu' national monument

Fri, 29 August 2025
12:03
The Supreme Court on Friday sought response from the Centre on a plea by former Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy seeking a direction to the government to "expeditiously" decide his representation to declare 'Ram Setu' as a national monument. 

'Ram Setu', also known as Adam's bridge, is a chain of limestone shoals between Pamban Island, off the south-eastern coast of Tamil Nadu, and Mannar Island, off the north-western coast of Sri Lanka. A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta agreed to hear Swamy's plea and issued notice to the Centre. It posted the matter for hearing after four weeks. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'Cong had nothing to do with indecent language against PM'

Crowded trains, crawling buses: Maratha rally chokes Mumbai

A Maratha protest in Mumbai caused significant traffic disruptions, particularly in the southern and eastern parts of the city, impacting office-goers and students. Train services were also affected.

Even if I am shot dead...: Jarange begins hunger strike

The activist urged his supporters not to block Mumbai's roads. "Clear the streets in two hours and ensure Mumbaikars are not troubled. Those who want to leave the city today can do so," he said.

Cloudbursts in Uttarakhand; families trapped under debris

Cloudbursts in Chamoli and Rudraprayag districts of Uttarakhand triggered landslides, causing damage and leaving several people missing. Rescue operations are underway.

'Putin's war chest': Trump official fires fresh salvo at India

Former White House trade advisor Peter Navarro accuses India of being an 'oil money laundromat' for Russia, alleging that India's oil purchases are funding Putin's war in Ukraine. The accusations come amid existing trade tensions and...

