RSS won't support Kashi, Mathura reclamation movements: Bhagwat

Fri, 29 August 2025
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat
Ram temple was the only movement that the Sangh supported, and it will not back any other such campaign, including reclamations of Kashi and Mathura sites, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat announced on Thursday. 

Responding to questions on the last day of his three-day lecture series here at Vigyan Bhawan, Bhagwat clarified that RSS volunteers were free to join such movements. 

"Ram temple is the only movement that the RSS supported, it will not join any other, but our volunteers can. The Kashi-Mathura reclamation movements will not be supported by the Sangh, but Swayamsevaks may take part," he said. 

The lecture series was organised to mark the 100-year celebrations of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). -- PTI

