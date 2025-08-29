Rollout Of Online Gaming Act: Govt To Meet Banks, Fintechs Today

09:18





The meeting, to be co-chaired by the secretaries of the department of financial services and Meity, will focus on operational measures required to enforce the ban on real-money online games, according to the source.





Parliament passed the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, on August 22, with the legislation receiving Presidential assent the same day. The law prohibits all forms of real-money gaming and requires financial institutions to block payments to banned platforms.





"The financial ecosystem will be central to ensuring that the ban on real-money games is effectively enforced. Refunds to users, compliance monitoring and preventing circumvention through alternative payment channels are areas where banks and fintechs will have to step in,' the government source said.





Friday's discussions are expected to cover steps to curb money flows to prohibited platforms, ensure compliance with anti-money laundering and counter-terror financing rules, and facilitate refunds of wallet balances held by consumers on gaming apps, the source added.





This will be the first major engagement between the government and the financial sector since the passage of the law, which has direct implications for fintechs, payment gateways, and millions of users.





Officials are also likely to deliberate on how banks and payment providers can support permissible formats such as e-sports and social gaming while simultaneously guarding against illicit money transfers, another government source noted.





-- Harsh Kumar, Business Standard

