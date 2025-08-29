Reliance to partner with Google, Meta for AI

15:20





Mukesh Ambani announces new partnerships with Google, Meta for AI. Reliance Intelligence to deliver AI for everyone and everywhere," says Ambani. Reliance to set up subsidiary, Reliance Intelligence to drive AI in India





Reliance Intelligence will build gigawatt-scale, AI-ready data centres, powered by green energy and engineered for training and inference at a national scale, he said at the company's AGM.

"A decade ago, digital services became a new growth engine for Reliance. Now, the opportunity before us with AI is just as large, if not larger. Jio promised and delivered digital everywhere and for every Indian. Similarly, Reliance Intelligence promises to deliver AI everywhere for every Indian," Ambani said.

Reliance Intelligence is conceived with four clear missions: to house India's next-generation AI infrastructure, to house global partnerships, to build AI services for India, and to foster AI talent, he said.

"Work has already begun on the gigawatt-scale, AI-ready data centres in Jamnagar. These facilities will be delivered in phases aligned to India's growing needs, powered by Reliance's new-energy ecosystem, and custom-made for AI training and inference," Ambani said.





He added that the company helped fuel the rise of the world's third-largest startup ecosystem, with India now home to over 100 unicorns. Jio's rapid 5G deployment, the fastest globally, has laid the groundwork for India's artificial intelligence revolution.





"Jio's nationwide 5G roll out, the fastest in the world, has laid the foundation for the AI revolution in India," he said. Ambani also underscored Jio's strong financial performance. For FY 2024-25, Jio reported revenues of Rs 128,218 crore, a 17% year-on-year growth, and an EBITDA of Rs 64,170 crore. "These figures are a testimony to the enormous value Jio has already created, and the still greater value is destined to create," he noted.

Mukesh Ambani said Jio played a crucial role in enabling platforms like Aadhaar, UPI, and Jan Dhan direct transfers, empowering a new generation of Indians.