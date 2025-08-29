HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Reliance Retail confident of 20 pc CAGR in next 3 years: Isha Ambani

Fri, 29 August 2025
16:09
The country's leading retailer Reliance Retail is confident of growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20 per cent over the next three years, aided by structural growth tailwinds across its verticals. 

Reliance Retail, which is expanding its online sales and amplifying its quick-commerce reach, expects 20 per cent of its revenue to come from these channels, Reliance Industries Director Isha Ambani said, while addressing the Reliance Industries AGM on Friday. 

The retail business of Reliance, which crossed a milestone of Rs 3.3 lakh crore (USD 38.7 billion) in FY25, its each of its largest consumption baskets -- grocery, fashion and lifestyle, and consumer electronics -- has structural growth tailwinds, she said. 

"These are not just financial milestones; they are proof that ambition, discipline, innovation, and execution can work hand-in-hand to create long-term, sustainable value. Looking ahead, we are confident of delivering 20 per cent + CAGR in retail revenues over the next three years," said Isha Ambani, who heads retail business. -- PTI

