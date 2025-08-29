HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
PM Modi, Prez Xi likely to meet twice on Sunday

Fri, 29 August 2025
17:51
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping are expected to hold two bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the SCO summit in Tianjin on Sunday, as both nations look to strengthen ties amid global trade tensions sparked by US President Donald Trump. 

Prime Minister Modi, who will arrive in Tianjin on Saturday evening from Japan, will have a bilateral meeting with President Xi around Sunday noon and a possible second one before the official banquet of the SCO summit, according to sources. 

On Monday, the prime minister will take part in the SCO summit and is likely to have a bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin before leaving for home. 

The summit of the 10-member bloc is regarded as significant and most consequential from the point of view of India-China relations in the current context of a sudden downturn in India-US ties after Trump imposed 50 per cent tariffs on Indian exports. 

This will be Modi's first visit to China in seven years, perhaps the most significant.

