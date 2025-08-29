HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Op Sindoor a golden chapter in humanity's victory against terrorism: Prez

Fri, 29 August 2025
Share:
13:23
image
Describing Operation Sindoor as a "golden chapter" in humanity's fight against terrorism, President Droupadi Murmu on Friday outlined the contribution of PSUs in building the indigenous Akashteer Air Defence Control and Reporting System, which played a crucial role in the military conflict between India and Pakistan.
 
Addressing the SCOPE Eminence Awards in New Delhi, she highlighted the crucial role of public sector enterprises in achieving the goal of Viksit Bharat or developed India by 2047. 
 
The President said that public sector enterprises have performed well on key financial parameters, including revenue and profitability.
 
Further, she noted that three-fourths of PSUs are profit-making, and the net profit of public sector enterprises has grown substantially during the last decade.
 
Describing public sector enterprises as catalysts of growth and pillars of prosperity, the President outlined that they have set benchmarks in good governance and transparency.  
 
"Public sector enterprises are playing an impressive role in the direction of building Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India)," Murmu said, pointing out their contribution in the Make in India campaign.
 
Making a special mention of the country's defence sector, she said, Operation Sindoor is a golden chapter in humanity's victory against terrorism.
 
"This operation completely destroyed terrorist camps and thwarted attempts to attack India. The indigenous Akashteer Air Defence Control and Reporting System displayed infallible capability. Public sector enterprises contributed to building this system. This is a matter of great pride for them," she said.  
 
The President asserted that PSUs' contribution has been proven in achieving self-reliance on national security via innovation and India's growing technical expertise.  Public sector enterprises have played a crucial role in sectors including agriculture, mining and exploration, manufacturing, processing and services, she said.  
 
Murmu further pointed out that women-led development is one of the government's national priorities, asserting that women leaders have to overcome multiple challenges. -- PTI 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Bharat is Hindu rashtra, says RSS chief; invokes Pranab
LIVE! Bharat is Hindu rashtra, says RSS chief; invokes Pranab

Man arrested for abusing Modi at Rahul's Bihar rally
Man arrested for abusing Modi at Rahul's Bihar rally

Bihar Police arrested a man for allegedly using abusive language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Darbhanga.

Crowded trains, crawling buses: Maratha rally chokes Mumbai
Crowded trains, crawling buses: Maratha rally chokes Mumbai

A Maratha protest in Mumbai caused significant traffic disruptions, particularly in the southern and eastern parts of the city, impacting office-goers and students. Train services were also affected.

Even if I am shot dead...: Jarange begins hunger strike
Even if I am shot dead...: Jarange begins hunger strike

The activist urged his supporters not to block Mumbai's roads. "Clear the streets in two hours and ensure Mumbaikars are not troubled. Those who want to leave the city today can do so," he said.

'Ram Setu' as national monument: SC issues notice to Centre
'Ram Setu' as national monument: SC issues notice to Centre

'Ram Setu', also known as Adam's bridge, is a chain of limestone shoals between Pamban Island, off the south-eastern coast of Tamil Nadu, and Mannar Island, off the north-western coast of Sri Lanka.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV