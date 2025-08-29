One dead as heavy rain inundates Guwahati for 2nd day; residential areas under water

00:46

File image





The India meteorological department predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning expected to occur across various parts of the Guwahati city in the next 24 hours.





The city witnessed a heavy spell of rain for about 2-3 hours in the afternoon, leading to knee-deep water on all throughfares and roads across the city, while at some places, water rose to chest level, and the downpour is continuing.





In its report, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said a person lost his life during the urban flooding in Guwahati in the last 24 hours.





The deceased has been identified as Ashok Sarma, hailing from Sonapur revenue circle.





The ASDMA said 28 villages, 39 localities across 21 wards have been affected by the flood in the Kamrup Metropolitan district, which primarily comprises the capital city. -- PTI

At least one person died as heavy rain submerged almost all peripheral roads and several residential areas in Assam's Guwahati for the second successive day on Thursday, leading to massive traffic jams in the city, officials said.