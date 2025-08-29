HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

One dead as heavy rain inundates Guwahati for 2nd day; residential areas under water

Fri, 29 August 2025
Share:
00:46
File image
File image
At least one person died as heavy rain submerged almost all peripheral roads and several residential areas in Assam's Guwahati for the second successive day on Thursday, leading to massive traffic jams in the city, officials said. 

The India meteorological department predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning expected to occur across various parts of the Guwahati city in the next 24 hours. 

The city witnessed a heavy spell of rain for about 2-3 hours in the afternoon, leading to knee-deep water on all throughfares and roads across the city, while at some places, water rose to chest level, and the downpour is continuing. 

In its report, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said a person lost his life during the urban flooding in Guwahati in the last 24 hours. 

The deceased has been identified as Ashok Sarma, hailing from Sonapur revenue circle. 

The ASDMA said 28 villages, 39 localities across 21 wards have been affected by the flood in the Kamrup Metropolitan district, which primarily comprises the capital city. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Maratha quota: Eastern Freeway, Panvel highway closed
LIVE! Maratha quota: Eastern Freeway, Panvel highway closed

Never suggested Modi should retire at 75: Mohan Bhagwat
Never suggested Modi should retire at 75: Mohan Bhagwat

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat clarified that he never stated he would retire or that others should retire at 75, addressing speculation following his recent remarks.

Looking forward to meet Xi, Putin in Tianjin: Modi
Looking forward to meet Xi, Putin in Tianjin: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Japan and China to further national interests and build cooperation for regional and global peace.

'India's Confidence In The US Is Shattered'
'India's Confidence In The US Is Shattered'

'The current strain in the relationship is serious and likely to be long lasting.''Even if Trump suddenly changes his attitude toward India -- which he is entirely capable of doing -- it is unlikely that New Delhi will be able to pick up...

Mumbai, Kohima safest for women; Delhi, Patna at bottom
Mumbai, Kohima safest for women; Delhi, Patna at bottom

The National Annual Report & Index on Women's Safety (NARI) 2025 reveals the safest and least safe cities for women in India, highlighting factors influencing safety perceptions and experiences.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV