Nitish Announces Rs 10,000 For 27 mn Women to Begin Business

Fri, 29 August 2025
12:59
In yet another populist measure to woo women ahead of the Bihar assembly elections, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday announced that his government would provide Rs 10,000 to 27 million women in September. 

The government will later provide them financial help of Rs 2 lakh to start a business. 

"Bihar cabinet has approved the proposal to start a Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojna," Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary informed the media. "This scheme will help women become self reliant."

In the last two months Nitish Kumar has announced a series of freebies. In June, he increased the social security pension of 11.1 million Biharis including the elderly, differently-abled individuals and widows from Rs 400 to Rs 1,100 per month.

The government also raised the monthly incentive for 90,000 Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) and 7,500 Mam workers (mostly poverty-stricken women) -- working on contract under the National Rural Health Mission -- from Rs 1,000 to 3,000 and Rs 300 (per child birth) to Rs 600, respectively.

On July 8, the Bihar cabinet approved making domicile mandatory for the 35% reservation for women in state government jobs. Under the flagship Jeevika project, 14 million Jeevika Didis (women) can avail bank loans up to Rs 3 lakh at an interest rate of 7 per cent instead of the earlier 10 per cent. Last month Nitish Kumar announced 125 units electricity of free of cost. 

-- MI Khan in Patna 

